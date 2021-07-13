FOOTBALL: Galway Under 20 vs Mayo Preview – with Donal Ó Fatharta

print

Galway face Mayo this evening (Tuesday 13th July) in the Connacht Under 20 Football Semi-Final.

Manager Donal O Fatharta announced his team last night featuring eight survivors from last December’s All-Ireland Final win over Dublin with Corofin’s Tony Gill as captain.

The team in full:

Conor Flaherty in goal;

A full back line of Jonathan McGrath, Eoghan Geraghty and Ruairi King;

Cian Hernon, Tony Gill and Dylan Brady are the half backs;

Conor Raftery partners Conall Gallagher in midfield;

Alan Greene, Warren Seoige and Ryan Monahan are on the 40;

And an inside line of Daniel Cox, Tomo Culhane and Matthew Cooley.

==

Manager Donal Ó Fatharta joined up with Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane to look ahead to the big match.

Mayo boss Maurice Sheridan announced his team earlier with Charlestown’s Jack Mahon as captain.

Here is the Mayo under 20s football team for this evening's @ConnachtGAA U20 Semi-Final against Galway 💪👊 pic.twitter.com/XptT6moyVk — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) July 13, 2021

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is 7pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.