FOOTBALL: Galway to face Roscommon In Connacht Football Semi-Final

Galway have drawn Roscommon in the Connacht Football Championship draw this evening (April 19th).

The two sides will clash at the semi-final stage in July.

It’s their first meeting at Dr. Hyde Park in Roscommon since the 2018 provincial decider when Tribesmen were victorious by 0-16 to 2-6.

However, Anthony Cunningham’s charges gained revenge the following year in Pearse Stadium to win back the JJ Nestor Cup.

Like 2020, this year’s All-Ireland series is a knock-out competition and the losers will exit the championship.

Defending champions Mayo will take on Sligo at the quarter-final stage with the winners to meet Leitrim.

The Connacht Football Final is scheduled for Sunday, 25th July.

Connacht Football Championship Draw

Quarter-Final: Mayo vs Sligo

Semi-Finals: Mayo/Sligo vs Leitrim, Roscommon vs GALWAY