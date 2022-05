The Galway senior football team to take on Leitrim on Sunday (8th May) has been released.

There is one change with Cillian Mc Daid coming in to midfield and Niall Daly taking his place on the bench.

Matthew Tierney has been moved to the centre half forward position.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 3.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.