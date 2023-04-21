FOOTBALL: Galway Senior Team to Face Roscommon Announced

Padraic Joyce has named his side for Sunday’s (April 23rd) Connacht SF against Roscommon.

The big news is in goal where Bernie Power replaces Connor Gleeson.

In total, there are 4 changes from the league final defeat to Mayo. Damien Comer and Ian Burke start in the full forward line, with young footballer of the league Jack Glynn starting at corner back.

Cian Hernon, Sean Fitzgerald and Rob Finnerty making way.

The other welcome news is the return of Cillian McDaid who is named amongst the substitutes.

Throw-in at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.