FOOTBALL: Galway Minors Unchanged for Connacht Championship Clash with Mayo

The Galway minor football team to face Mayo in the Connacht championship this evening (Friday, 28th April) has been announced.

There are no changes from the side that defeated Roscommon seven days earlier.

The team in full:

Cillian Walsh in goal;

A full back line of Tiarnan Proulx, Conor McNally and Vincent Gill;

Brian O’Malley, Ross Coen and Stephen Rhattigan are the half backs;

Captain Shay McGlinchey partners Stephen O’Grady in midfield;

Jack Heneghan, Ciaran Mulhern and Ciaran McDonagh are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Charlie Cox, Sean Walsh and Daniel Fitzmaurice.

Before the game, Galway manager Alan Glynn has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Alan Glynn’s side are chasing a third straight win. Throw-in at Castlebar is 7pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.