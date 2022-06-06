FOOTBALL: Galway Minor Team Announced For Connacht Final

Galway minor football manager Alan Glynn has made no changes for this evening’s Connacht Final against Mayo.
The Tribesmen are chasing a 30th title and first since 2018, against the team that beat them by 14 points three weeks ago.
The team in full:
Kyle Gilmore in goal;
A full back line of Adam Colleran, Tomas Farthing and Vinny Gill;
Mark Mannion, Cillian Trayers and Ross Coen are the half-backs;
Jack Lonergan partners Shay McGlinchey in midfield;
Seán Dunne, Colm Costello and Owen Morgan are on the 40;
And an inside line of Stephen Curley, Éanna Monaghan and Charlie Cox.
Throw-in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar is 7.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM with Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.