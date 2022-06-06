FOOTBALL: Galway Minor Team Announced For Connacht Final

Galway minor football manager Alan Glynn has made no changes for this evening’s Connacht Final against Mayo.

The Tribesmen are chasing a 30th title and first since 2018, against the team that beat them by 14 points three weeks ago.

The team in full:

Kyle Gilmore in goal;

A full back line of Adam Colleran, Tomas Farthing and Vinny Gill;

Mark Mannion, Cillian Trayers and Ross Coen are the half-backs;

Jack Lonergan partners Shay McGlinchey in midfield;

Seán Dunne, Colm Costello and Owen Morgan are on the 40;

And an inside line of Stephen Curley, Éanna Monaghan and Charlie Cox.

Throw-in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar is 7.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM with Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.