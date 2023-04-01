FOOTBALL: Galway GAA star Shane Walsh opens up in a candid conversation

Driving Progress

A podcast series by Audi, exploring what drives and inspires some of Ireland’s most successful individuals

LISTEN NOW wherever you get your Podcasts

Galway GAA star and Audi Galway brand ambassador Shane Walsh sat down with host Sonya Lennon for series two, episode two of Driving Progress, a podcast series by Audi.

In a profound conversation, Walsh opens up on the challenges of his high-profile transfer to Kilmacud Crokes, dealing with adversity and the importance of imagination and visualisation on the GAA field.

Walsh speaks candidly about a turbulent past 12 months as he made the decision to move from his home club to a Dublin club, describing it as the “toughest experience I have had in my life”. Shane credits his patience and persistence as key characteristics in helping him to drive through adversity and achieve an All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship win with Kilmacud Crokes soon after his arrival with the team.

Host Sonya Lennon delves into Shane’s creative style of play which he describes as “performing magic on the field” and which he attributes to the early influences of his national school teacher and current Galway manager Pádraic Joyce and coach Cian O’Neill.

Listen to the full interview here.

Series two of Driving Progress, a podcast series by Audi is hosted by Irish fashion stylist and TV presenter Sonya Lennon.

Featuring four episodes with four acclaimed Irish individuals at the very top of their game, Sonya guides candid conversations focusing on themes of progress, creativity, ambition and attitude.

For more information on Audi Ireland, visit Audi.ie.