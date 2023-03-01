FOOTBALL: Galway and Monaghan Battle To Determine League Standings

Galway host Monaghan in the National Football League on Sunday (5th March) with both teams looking to challenge for a final spot.

The teams currently sit in fourth and fifth respectively in Division 1, but only one point above the relegation places.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 12.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

ONLY THREE COUNTIES ON FULL POINTS AFTER FOUR ROUNDS

And then there were three! Derry, Dublin (Division 2) and Cavan (Division 3) are the only counties on full points as the Allianz Football League heads for Round 5 next weekend. Mayo (Division 1) are also unbeaten but dropped two points in draws with Galway and Armagh.

Limerick (Division 2) and Waterford (Division 4) are the only counties still without a point. Longford and Tipperary have yet to win a game, but took a point each from their drawn tie last weekend. London are yet to win a game in Division 4 but took a point against Wexford in the first round.

Division 1 is the tightest in terms of the gap between top and bottom with only four points separating leaders Mayo and Roscommon (six points) and bottom-placed Tyrone.

The Round 5 action next weekend is as follows.

DIVISION 1: TOP TWO IN DR.HYDE PARK SHOWDOWN

Saturday: Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 7.30

Sunday: Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 12.45; Tyrone v Kerry, Omagh, 12.45; Roscommon v Mayo, Dr, Hyde Park, 2.45.

Roscommon’s lengthy unbeaten League run (11 games) ended on Sunday when they lost to Monaghan and they now face into a top-of-the-table clash with Mayo, who are also on six points from a possible eight.

Mayo’s good start to the season continued last weekend when beating Tyrone by 4-10 to 0-12. It increased their scoring difference to +17 points, eleven better than Roscommon. They last met Mayo in the League in 2019, losing by point.

Kerry and Galway are both on four points as they prepare to take on Tyrone and Monaghan respectively.

Tyrone v Kerry League ties have followed a very interesting sequence over the last seven meetings, with each winning in alternate years. Tyrone won in 2016-18-20-22, while Kerry won in 2017-19-21. If the sequence continues, it’s Kerry’s turn to take the points.

Tyrone find themselves bottom of the table after losing three of four games.

Monaghan (four points) last played Galway (also on four points) in the League in a 2021 Division 1 relegation play-off which they won by a point in extra-time.

Galway won by a point in their 2020 and 2019 clashes.

Armagh and Donegal are both on three points ahead of their meeting in the Athletic Grounds. Donegal won by a point in last year’s League and had seven points to spare in the Ulster quarter-final. However, Armagh gained revenge in the All-Ireland qualifiers, winning by ten points.

TOP SCORERS

DIVISION 1

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)……1-19 (15 frees, 1 mark)

Darren McCurry (Tyrone)………0-19 (13 frees, 1 mark)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)…………..0-18 (9 frees, 3’45s’, 1 mark)

Matthew Tierney (Galway)……..2-10 (0-3 frees, 0-01 ‘45’)

James Carr (Mayo)…………………..3-4 (0-1mark)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2023: RESULTS & FIXTURES

DIVISION 1

Round 1: Mayo 1-11 Galway 2-8; Donegal 0-13 Kerry 1-9; Roscommon 3-11 Tyrone 1-12; Armagh 1-14 Monaghan 1-12.

Round 2: Kerry 3-16 Monaghan 0-14; Roscommon 0-9 Galway 0-8; Tyrone 0-16 Donegal 0-8; Armagh 0-17 Mayo 0-17.

Round 3: Mayo 2-14 Kerry 1-10; Galway 0-16 Tyrone 0-13; Monaghan 1-20 Donegal 0-15; Roscommon 1-12 Armagh 0-12.

Round 4: Kerry 0-12 Armagh 0-11; Mayo 4-10 Tyrone 0-12; Donegal 1-9 Galway 1-9; Monaghan 0-14 Roscommon 0-11.

Round 5: March 4: Armagh v Donegal: March 5: Galway v Monaghan; Tyrone v Kerry; Roscommon v Mayo.

Round 6: March 18: Armagh v Galway; Kerry v Roscommon; March 19: Monaghan v Tyrone; Donegal v Mayo.

Round 7: March 26: Galway v Kerry; Roscommon v Donegal; Tyrone v Armagh; Mayo v Monaghan.