FOOTBALL: Galway Against Armagh Confirmed For Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, 18th June

The GAA have confirmed that Galway’s final game in the All-Ireland senior football championship round-robin series will take place in Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday week (18th June).

Uncertainty hung over the fixture over the last couple of days with Croke Park and Breffni Park both mentioned. But it will now start in Carrick-on-Shannon with a 4pm throw-in.

The other Group 2 fixture between Westmeath and Tyrone will now be placed in Kingspan Breffni Park at the same time.

That game will be second part of a double header with Dublin against Sligo who start in Kingspan Breffni Park at 1.45pm. Roscommon collide with Kildare in Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, also at 1.45pm.

There’s a 2pm start for the Group 1 games on Sunday as Mayo meet Cork at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Kerry and Louth come together at Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The deciding games in Group 4 are down for decision on Saturday evening (17th June) at 6pm. It’s Donegal and Monaghan at O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh. Clare conclude against Derry at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.

==

Saturday June 17

Group Four

Clare v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm

Donegal v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, 6pm

==

Sunday June 18

Group One

Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm

Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Group Two

Armagh v Galway, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 4pm

Westmeath v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm

Group Three

Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm

Kildare v Roscommon, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.45pm

==

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship

Saturday June 17

Carlow v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park, TBC

Offaly v Tipperary, Glenisk O’Connor Park, TBC