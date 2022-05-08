FOOTBALL: Galway 4-20 Leitrim 0-9 (Connacht Senior Semi-Final Report & Reaction)

Galway are through to the Connacht senior football final following this more than comfortable 23-point win over Leitrim in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (8th May).

All four goals came from the bench, as the Tribesmen finished with 12 different scorers. Patrick Kelly struck 2-1, while Niall Daly and Owen Gallagher also hit the net.

The result sets up a Connacht Final with Roscommon on Sunday, 29th May.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports from the semi-final win over Leitrim.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins and assembled media chatted to Cillian McDaid, who scored three points.

Jonathan and assembled media also got the thoughts of Galway manager Padraic Joyce.

Finally, Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Ollie Turner and Eddie Hoare gave their analysis after the final whistle.

Scorers – Galway: Patrick Kelly 2-1, Shane Walsh 0-6 (five frees), Cillian McDaid 0-3, Robert Finnerty 0-3 (one mark), Owen Gallagher 1-0, Niall Daly 1-0, Paul Conroy 0-2, John Daly 0-1, Matthew Tierney 0-1, Finnian Ó Laoí 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1, Dessie Conneely 0-1.

Scorers – Leitrim: Ryan O’Rourke 0-2 (one free), Keith Beirne 0-2, Donal Wrynn 0-1, Conor Dolan 0-1, Tom Prior 0-1, Riordan O’Rourke 0-1 (mark), Ciaran Cullen 0-1.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Finnian Ó Laoí, Damien Comer, Matthew Tierney; Johnny Heaney, Rob Finnerty, Shane Walsh.

Subs used: Patrick Kelly for McHugh (36 mins), Owen Gallagher for Heaney (49 mins), Niall Daly for Tierney (50 mins), Tomo Culhane for Comer (58 mins), Dessie Conneely for Conroy (60 mins).

Leitrim: Brendan Flynn; Conor Reynolds, Paddy Maguire, Mark Diffley; Shane Quinn, Donal Casey, David Bruen; Donal Wrynn, Pearse Dolan; Conor Dolan, Mark Plunkett, Ciaran Cullen; Ryan O’Rourke, Shane Moran, Riordan O’Rourke.

Subs used: Tom Prior for Cullen (33 mins), Keith Beirne for Moran (36 mins), Dean McGovern for Dolan (43 mins), Cillian McGloin for Quinn (47 mins), Evan Sweeney for Plunkett (58 mins).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)