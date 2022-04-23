FOOTBALL: Galway 3-19 Roscommon 1-12 (Connacht Minor Championship Report & Reaction)

Galway’s minor footballers made an emphatic start to their championship campaign last night with a 3-19 to 1-12 win over Roscommon.

Alan Glynn’s team led throughout with goals coming from Owen Morgan, man of the match Éanna Monaghan and Stephen Curley.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly caught up with the Galway manager Alan Glynn.

Elsewhere, Mayo beat Leitrim 2-16 to 0-6.

Galway are back in action next Friday away to defending champions Sligo in Markievicz Park at 7pm.

Scorers – Galway: Éanna Monaghan 1-5, Colm Costello 0-7 (three frees), Stephen Curley 1-1, Owen Morgan 1-0, Seán Dunne 0-2, Charlie Cox 0-2, Kyle Gilmore 0-1 (’45), Cillian Trayers 0-1.

Scorers – Roscommon: Robert Heneghan 1-2 (two frees), Rory Carthy 0-4 (three frees), Ryan Dowling 0-2, Ronan McDermott 0-1, Eoghan Murray 0-1, Brian Greene 0-1, John Curran 0-1.

Galway: Kyle Gilmore; Adam Colleran, Ryan Flaherty, Vinny Gill; Mark Mannion, Cillian Trayers, Ross Coen; Jack Lonergan, Shay McGlinchey; Seán Dunne, Éanna Monaghan, Owen Morgan; Stephen Curley, Colm Costello, Charlie Cox.

Subs used: Padraic McNeela for Dunne (53 mins), Luke Carr for Morgan (55 mins), Olan Kelly for Mannion (57 mins), Fionn O’Connor for Cox (59 mins), Eoin Geraghty for Gill (59 mins).