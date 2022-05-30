FOOTBALL: Galway 3-15 Sligo 1-13 (Connacht MFC Semi-Final)

Galway qualified for the Connacht minor football semi-final last Saturday following this eight-point victory over Sligo in Tuam Stadium.

Colm Costello, Charlie Cox and Éanna Monaghan got the goals to get their first win in three games and set up a provincial decider against Mayo.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, Galway manager Alan Glynn chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The Connacht Final between Mayo and Galway takes place on Monday, 6th June. Throw-in at MacHale Park, Castlebar is 7.30pm.