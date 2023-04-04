FOOTBALL: Galway 2-9 Leitrim 0-6 (Connacht Under 20 Semi-Final Commentary and Reaction with Éanna Donohue and Dónal Ó Fatharta)

Galway are through to the Connacht under-20 football final as two late goals for Michael Moughan and Matthew Thompson allowed them to pull away from Leitrim in Tuam Stadium on Tuesday (4th April).

The Tribesmen led 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time with Jake Slattery (0-3) and Sam O’Neill (0-2) proficient on the scoreboard.

However, the visitors reduced arrears to a single point entering the final 10 minutes. But after tapping over two frees, Galway got their green flags starting with Moughan on 55 minutes, before Thompson got the second in injury time.

Galway Bay FM’s man of the match was Éanna Donohue and he spoke afterwards to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also caught up with Galway manager Dónal Ó Fatharta.

Galway Bay FM’s commentary team were Ollie Turner and Kevin Dwyer.

Galway will now take on Mayo, Roscommon or Sligo in the Connacht Final on Wednesday, 19th April.