FOOTBALL: Galway 1-18 Roscommon 1-16 (FBD League Final Report & Reaction)

Galway overturned an interval deficit on Friday (14th January) to overcome neighbours Roscommon and take the FBD Connacht League title in the NUIG Connacht Air Dome.

The Tribesmen outscored the primrose and blue 0-12 to 1-6 during the second half with Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Shane Walsh making an impact upon his introduction.

He contributed three points while Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Rob Finnerty was top scorer with 0-5. Bearna’s Sean Fitzgerald scored the first half goal.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan (and assembled media) got the thoughts of Galway forward Dessie Conneely.

Jonathan (and assembled media) also caught up with Galway manager Padraic Joyce.

Galway’s next outing is against Meath in the National Football League on Sunday, 30th January. Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 2pm.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce with Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan HIggins

Galway: C Flaherty; C McDaid, S Fitzgerald (1-0), L Silke; D McHugh, S Kelly (0-1), J Heaney (0-2, one ‘45); P Conroy (0-3, one free), P Kelly; C McWalter, O Gallagher, F Ó Laoí; P Kelly, R Finnerty (0-5), D Conneely.

Subs used: S Walsh (0-3, all frees) for McWalter, T Gill (0-1) for McDaid (both 25), M Tierney (0-1, ‘45) for Conneely (HT), C Sweeney (0-2) for Ó Laoí (45 mins), T Culhane for Gallagher (48 mins), D Canney for Finnerty (48 mins), K Molloy for S Kelly (61 mins), J Glynn for P Kelly (66 mins), L Costello for Canney (69 mins).

Roscommon: P O’Malley (0-1, ‘45); E McCormack, C Walsh, R Hughes; C Lawless, U Harney (0-1), D Ruane; E Nolan, S Cunnane; C Heneghan (0-1), E Smith (1-3), D McGann; A Glennon (0-1), D Smith (0-3, two frees), C Cox (0-5, two frees).

Subs: K Doyle for Cunnane (38 mins), C McKeon for Glennon (43 mins), B O’Carroll for Heneghan (47 mins), T O’Rourke for McGann (53 mins), B Derwin for Lennon (53 mins), C Kenny for Lawless (56 mins), A Lyons for Ruane (57 mins), C Sugrue (0-1) for D Smith (58 mins), E McGrath for E Smith, A McDermott for Walsh (both 60 mins).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo).