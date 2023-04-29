FOOTBALL: Galway 1-12 Mayo 1-11 (Connacht Minor Championship Report & Reaction)

Charlie Cox’s late free secured Galway a third consecutive victory in this year’s Connacht Minor Football Championship on Friday (28th April).

It completed a great turnaround by the Tribesmen who’d earlier fallen three points before Jack Heneghan equalised with Galway’s goal.

With Roscommon beating Leitrim 5-9 to 0-12, it means Galway have now qualified for the Connacht Final on May 26th.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports

Afterwards, Galway manager Alan Glynn caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway’s final group game is at home to Leitrim on Friday, 12th May. Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is 7pm.