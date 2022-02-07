FOOTBALL: Galway 1-12 Down 0-9 (National League Report & Reaction with Owen Gallagher & Padraic Joyce)

Another strong start from Galway’s footballers secured a second win in Division 2 of the National Football League on Saturday (5th February).

Padraic Joyce’s men ran 1-7 to 0-2 clear with the wind in the first, Paul Conroy getting the goal. And their lead stayed intact afterwards.

With two wins, the Tribesmen shouldn’t have any fears of getting dragged into a relegation fight or near the Tailteann Cup and their energies can now be focused on trying to get back into the top flight.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan chatted to Galway’s man of the match Owen Gallagher.

Finally, Jonathan caught up with Galway manager Padraic Joyce.

GALWAY: C Flaherty; K Molloy, S Kelly, J McGrath; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; Paul Kelly, P Conroy (1-2); M Tierney, O Gallagher (0-2), F Ó Laoí; T Culhane (0-1 mark), R Finnerty (0-1), S Walsh (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 mark).

Subs: D Comer (0-1 mark) for Finnerty (29 mins), Paddy Kelly for Ó Laoí (45 mins), T Gill for Daly (51 mins), C Sweeney for Culhane (55 mins), D Conneely for Paddy Kelly (68 mins).

DOWN: G McMahon; P Fegan, F McElroy, B McArdle; R McCormack, N McParland, D O’Hagan; A Doherty, O Murdock; C Mooney, L Kerr, C McCartan (0-1); B O’Hagan (0-5, 0-2 marks, 0-1 free), K McKernan, A Gilmore (0-3, 0-2 frees).

Subs: C Poland for D O’Hagan (51 mins), P Hevern for McKernan (55 mins), J McCartan for Mooney (59 mins), C Francis for McCormack (66 mins), T Close for McParland (68 mins).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

Galway’s next outing is at home to Offaly on Sunday, 20th February. Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 2pm.