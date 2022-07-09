FOOTBALL: Galway 0-15 Mayo 0-9 (All-Ireland Minor Final Commentary, Report & Reaction)

Galway were crowned Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Champions on Friday night (8th July) following this six-point victory over rivals Mayo.

Jack Lonergan and Éanna Monaghan became the first Galway captains since Paul Conroy in 2007 to lift the Tom Markham Cup.

Here is the Commentary of that historic win with Darren Kelly and Kevin Dwyer

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer filed this Full Time Report.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly spoke to the joint captains, starting with Claregalway’s Éanna Monaghan.

Then, Darren chatted to his club mate Jack Lonergan

Next up was Galway Bay FM’s man of the match Tómas Farthing.

Darren then caught up with Annaghdown’s Stephen Curley.

The final word went to Galway minor football manager Alan Glynn who had more reasons then one to celebrate this week.