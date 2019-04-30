Football Fixtures For The Weekend

By
Sport GBFM
-

Football Fixtures

Thu 02 May

Division 5 League (North)

Headford V Corofin in Headford at 7.30pm

Fri 03 May

Division 7 League (North)

Caherlistrane V Cortoon Shamrocks in Caherlistrane at 7pm

Division 8B League (North)

Kiltormer V St Gabriel’s in Kiltormer at 7pm

Minor A Football League – North Shield Final

Caltra V Caherlistrane, 7:15pm, Venue TBC

Minor A Football League West Final

Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra in Pearse Stadium at 7pm

Minor B Football League – West

Clifden V Mícheál Breathnach in Clifden at 7pm

An Spidéal V Oughterard in An Spideal at 7pm

Sat 04 May

Division 6 League (West)

Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra in Oughterard at 7pm

Minor B Football League West Final

Killannin v Naomh Anna or Clifden in Ros Muc at 7pm

