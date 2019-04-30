Football Fixtures For The Weekend

Football Fixtures
Thu 02 May
Division 5 League (North)
Headford V Corofin in Headford at 7.30pm
Fri 03 May
Division 7 League (North)
Caherlistrane V Cortoon Shamrocks in Caherlistrane at 7pm
Division 8B League (North)
Kiltormer V St Gabriel’s in Kiltormer at 7pm
Minor A Football League – North Shield Final
Caltra V Caherlistrane, 7:15pm, Venue TBC
Minor A Football League West Final
Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra in Pearse Stadium at 7pm
Minor B Football League – West
Clifden V Mícheál Breathnach in Clifden at 7pm
An Spidéal V Oughterard in An Spideal at 7pm
Sat 04 May
Division 6 League (West)
Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra in Oughterard at 7pm
Minor B Football League West Final
Killannin v Naomh Anna or Clifden in Ros Muc at 7pm