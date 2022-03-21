FOOTBALL: Five Galway Players Among Seven for NUIG on Sigerson Cup Team of the Year

Five Galway players have been selected on the 2022 Sigerson Cup Football Team of the Year.

Champions NUIG are represented by Moycullen duo Eoin and Sean Kelly, Oughterard’s Matthew Tierney and Corofin’s Gavin Burke.

Oranmore/Maree’s Conor Carroll is between the sticks, and the college has seven players in total with Roscommon’s Cathal Heneghan and Mayo’s Fionn McDonagh also selected.

Electric Ireland is delighted to spotlight 15 exceptional players from this season’s Higher Education Football Championships, as it unveils the 2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

In a season filled with stand-out team and individual performances, NUI Galway took home the Sigerson Cup for the first time since 2003 after a powerful display against runners-up, UL, while GMIT gained promotion from the Electric Ireland Trench Cup following their impressive run of form in this season’s Championship.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2022 Football Team of the Year, Sigerson CupChampions, NUI Galway, lead the way with seven players included, while beaten finalists UL have four representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists DCU DÉ and MTU Kerry each have two players represented.

2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

1. Conor Carroll – NUIG, Oranmore-Maree, Roscommon

2. Eoghan McLaughlin – UL, Westport, Mayo

3. Shea Ryan – DCU, Newbridge Sarsfields, Kildare

4. Fionán Mackessy – MTUK, Ardfert, Kerry

5. Sean Powter – UL, Douglas, Cork

6. Eoin Kelly – NUIG, Moycullen, Galway

7. Sean Kelly – NUIG, Moycullen, Galway

8. Red Óg Murphy – DCU, Curry, Sligo

9. Matthew Tierney – NUIG, Oughterard, Galway

10. Fionn McDonagh – NUIG, Westport, Mayo

11. Emmet McMahon – UL, Kildysart, Clare

12. Gavin Burke – NUIG, Corofin, Galway

13. Cathal Heneghan – NUIG, Glaveys, Roscommon

14. David Clifford – UL, Fossa, Kerry

15. Tony Brosnan – MTUK, Dr. Crokes, Kerry

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “I would like to congratulate each of the players and their institutions on their achievements throughout this season’s Championship and for being named on the Football Team of the Year. The determination and skill on display in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships has been immensely enjoyable to watch, and the players named here serve as fantastic representatives of their 3rd level institutions. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at a formal ceremony later in the year.”

Sarah Sharkey, Brand, PR and Sponsorship Manager, Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to announce the 2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year and are looking forward to being able to recognise these players’ outstanding performances at the annual Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Awards Ceremony which will take place later this year. It has been wonderful to be able to continue our support of these Championships this year, and of the players, whose performances throughout the season have been incredibly exciting to watch.

This year’s Electric Ireland’s #FirstClassRivals campaign celebrated the unexpected alliances that were formed by County rivals coming together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles in the GAA.

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year announced on April 4th. These awards will acknowledge one outstanding performance from this year’s Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup Championships.