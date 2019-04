Football Feile fixtures for the weekend

By

U14 Football Féile 2019 – Niall McGinn Cup

Roinn A- Co-Ordinator John Morrin

Round 1 – Friday 12th of April

Caherlistrane v Annaghdown in Caherlistrane at 7pm

Mountbellew/Moylough v Claregalway in Mountbellew at 7pm

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Annaghdown v Claregalway in Knockdoemore at 11am

Mountbellew/Moylough v Caherlistrane in Knockdoemore at 11.45am

Round 3 – Sunday 14th of April

Annaghdown v Mountbellew/Moylough in Knockdoemore at 12.30pm

Claregalway v Caherlistrane in Knockdoemore at 1.15pm

Roinn B – Co-Ordinator – Gerry Gannon

Round 1 – Friday 12th of April

Michael Breathnach v Clifden in Inverin at 7pm

Killanin v Maigh Cuillin in Killanin at 7pm

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Michael Breathnach v Maigh Cuillin in Clifden at 11am

Clifden v Killanin in Clifden at 11.45am

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Michael Breathnach v Killanin in Clifden at 12.30pm

Clifden v Maigh Cuillin in Clifden at 1.15pm

Roinn C – Co–Ordinator – Noel Forde

Round 1 – Friday 12th of April

St. Michael’s v Oranmore/Maree in Westside at 7pm

Barna v Salthill/Knocknacarra in Barna at 7pm

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Salthill/Knocknacarra v Oranmore/Maree in The Prairie at 11am

Barna v St Michaels in The Prairie at 11.45am

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Salthill/Knocknacarra v St Michaels in The Prairie at 12.30pm

Oranmore/Maree v Barna in The Prairie at 1.15pm

Roinn D – Co-Ordinator- M.Collins

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

Corofin v Loughrea in Corofin at 11am

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Ballinasloe v Loughrea in Corofin at 12noon

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Corofin v Ballinasloe in Corofin at 1pm

Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April

Winner Roinn A v Winner Roinn B in Knockdoemore at 6pm

Winner Roinn C v Winner Roinn D in The Prairie at 6pm

Final – Saturday 17th of April

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 4pm

U14 Football Feile 2019- Tommy Kelly Cup

Roinn A – Co-Ordinator – Pat Keane

Round 1 – Friday 12th of April

Oranmore/Maree B v Craughwell in Oranmore at 6.15pm

St. James v Kinvara in Oranmore at 6.45pm

Round 2 – Friday 12th of April

Craughwell v Headford in Oranmore at 7.15pm

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Kinvara v Craughwell in Oranmore at 10.30am

Headford v Oranmore/Maree B in Oranmore at 11am

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Craughwell v St James in Oranmore at 11.30am

Kinvara v Headford in Oranmore at 12noon

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Oranmore/Maree B v Kinvara in Oranmore at 12.30pm

St. James v Headford in Oranmore at 1pm

Roinn B – Co-Ordinator – Noel Finnegan

Round 1 – Friday 12th of April

Salthill/Knocknacarra B v Kilconly in The Prairie at 7pm

Dunmore McHales v Cartoon Shamrocks in Dunmore at 7pm

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Kilconly v Cartoon Shamrocks in Kilconly at 11am

Salthill/Knocknacarra B v Dunmore McHales in Kilconly at 11.45am

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Kilconly v Dunmore McHales in Kilconly at 12.30pm

Cartoon Shamrocks v Salthill/Knocknacarra in Kilconly at 1.15pm

Roinn C – Co-Ordinator- Ger King

Round 1 – Friday 12th of April

Tuam Stars v Monivea/Abbey in Tuam at 7pm

Claregalway B v Athenry in Knockdoemore at 7pm

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Monivea/Abbey v Athenry in Monivea at 11am

Claregalway B v Tuam Stars in Monivea at 11.45am

Round 3- Saturday 13th of April

Tuam Stars v Athenry in Monivea at 12.30pm

Monivea/Abbey v Claregalway B in Monivea at 1.15pm

Roinn D – Co-Ordinator – F.Walsh

Round 1 – Friday 12th of April

An Cheathru Rua v Leitir Moir in Carraroe at 7pm

An Spideal v Oughterard in Spiddal at 7pm

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

An Spideal v Leitir Moir in Oughterard at 11am

Oughterard v An Cheathru Rua in Oughterard at 11.45am

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Oughterard v Leitir Moir in Oughterard at 12.30pm

An Spideal v An Cheathru Rua in Oughterard at 1.15pm

Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April

Winner Roinn A v Winner Roinn B in Kilconly at 6pm

Winner Roinn C v Winner Roinn D in Monivea at 6pm

Final – Saturday 17th of April

Winner of Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 3pm

U14 Football Feile 2019 – St. Columba’s Credit Union Cup

Roinn A – Co-Ordinator – Liam Donoghue

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

Menlough v Killererin in Barnaderg at 12noon

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Menlough v Tuam Stars B in Barnaderg at 12noon

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Killererin v Tuam Stars B in Barnaderg at 1pm

Roinn B – Co-Ordinator- Stephen Neary

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

St. Gabriels v Northern Gaels in Glenamaddy at 11am

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

St. Brendans v St. Gabriels in Glenamaddy at 12noon

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Northern Gaels v St. Brendans in Glenamaddy at 1pm

Roinn C- Prionsias Glynn

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

Caltra v Miltown in Miltown at 11am

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Miltown v Barna B in Miltown at 12noon

Round 3- Saturday 13th of April

Caltra v Barna B in Miltown at 1pm

Roinn D- Co-Ordinator – Brendan McNeela

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

An Fhairce-Clonbur v Maigh Cuillin B in Maigh Cuillin at 11am

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh v An Fhairce-Clonbur in Maigh Cuillin at 12noon

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh v Maigh Cuillin B in Maigh Cuillin at 1pm

Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April

Winner Roinn A v Winner Roinn B in Barnaderg at 6pm

Winner Roinn C v Winner Roinn D in Miltown at 6pm

Final- Sunday 17th of April

Winner of Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 2pm