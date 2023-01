Galway corner back, Jack Glynn is hoping to pick up where he left off last year.

After a great run in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup with UL, he then won a Connacht title and reached an All-Ireland Final with Galway.

His 2023 has started well with a victory against UCC in Cork last week setting up a clash with TU Dublin next Tuesday evening at 7 in UL.

Glynn has been speaking to Oisin Langan about all that and more.