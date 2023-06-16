FOOTBALL: Dylan McHugh and Damien Comer to Start for Galway against Armagh

Padraic Joyce has made two changes to the Galway side for Sunday’s All Ireland Football Championship Round 3 clash vs Armagh (18th June 2023).

Dylan McHugh returns from injury to line out at wingback replacing Cathal Sweeney with Cillian McDaid moving back to midfield.

The other change sees Damien Comer who made a telling impact as a second-half substitute against Westmeath return at full forward. Rob Finnerty makes way but thankfully has recovered from the injury sustained in Mullingar and lines out on the bench.

Michael Breathnach’s Cillian O Curraoin who has been recently added to the panel is named in the match day 26 for the first time.

Galway head into the last round of games sitting top of Group 2, having recorded victories over Tyrone and Westmeath to date and guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.

Anything barring a defeat will suffice to secure the all-important top spot, and take the direct route into the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals in two weeks’ time.

With the congested fixture schedule, avoiding an extra game in the Pre-Lim Quarter Final next weekend will be the focus.

The sides meet in a classic in Croke Park last year, with Galway prevailing after a penalty shootout. Galway are unbeaten in four championship meetings with the Orchard County and will be looking to maintain that record on Sunday.

Throw in at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada is 4pm on Sunday with live coverage on Galway Bay FM.