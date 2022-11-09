FOOTBALL: Dunmore MacHales vs St. Molaise Gaels (Connacht IFC Quarter-Final Preview)

Dunmore MacHales aim to continue their winning ways this Saturday (12th November) when they commence the provincial championship against Sligo’s St. Molaise Gaels.

Six consecutive victories culminated in an 0-8 to 1-3 success over Kilconly three weeks ago to clinch a first county title since 2004.

Leading up to the contest, Dunmore mentor Denis Fallon chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Saturday is 12pm and we’ll have full stream coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.