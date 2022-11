Dunmore MacHales look to continue their season journey into the New Year on Saturday (3rd December) when they take on Roscommon’s St. Dominic’s in the Connacht Intermediate Club Football Final.

The Galway champions advanced after successive wins over Sligo’s St. Molaise Gaels and Mayo’s Ballyhaunis two weeks ago.

Leading up to the game, Dunmore MacHales mentor Denis Fallon has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Kiltoom on Saturday is 1.30pm.