FOOTBALL: Dunmore MacHales vs Ballyhaunis (Connacht IFC Preview)

Less than 20km apart, neighbours Dunmore MacHales and Ballyhaunis do battle this Saturday (19th November) in the Connacht intermediate football championship semi-final.

Dunmore qualified following a 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Sligo’s St. Molaise Gaels last Saturday. (Click HERE for Commentary and Reaction)

Ballyhaunis won a fourth ever Mayo intermediate championship beating Kilmeena 0-13 to 0-10.

Leading up to the game, Dunmore mentor Denis Fallon has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar on Saturday is 3pm.