FOOTBALL: Dunmore MacHales vs Ballyhaunis (Connacht IFC Preview)

Photo (c) Dunmore MacHales GAA Facebook

Less than 20km apart, neighbours Dunmore MacHales and Ballyhaunis do battle this Saturday (19th November) in the Connacht intermediate football championship semi-final.

Dunmore qualified following a 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Sligo’s St. Molaise Gaels last Saturday. (Click HERE for Commentary and Reaction)

Ballyhaunis won a fourth ever Mayo intermediate championship beating Kilmeena 0-13 to 0-10.

Leading up to the game, Dunmore mentor Denis Fallon has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar on Saturday is 3pm.

