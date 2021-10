Dunmore MacHales came through a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Sunday (24th October) to win the North Board Under 19A Football title against Claregalway.

The game finished 1-6 to 0-9 after extra-time in Pearse Stadium before Dunmore prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

Strikes from James Carr, Conor Naughton, Jake Slattery and Shane McGrath secured a first underage A title since 1973.

Kevin O’Dwyer reports