FOOTBALL: Dunmore Community School vs Ballinamore CS (Connacht Senior C Final preview with Carlos O’Gara)

Dunmore Community School continue their recent upward curve as they battle Leitrim’s Ballinamore CS on Saturday (11th February) in the Mezzino Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Final.

The north Galway outfit have won two county titles this decade (including the Senior A crown this season) and were also Connacht Senior D champions in 2020.

They beat Mayo’s Balla Secondary School 1-12 to 1-9 after extra time in the semi-final thanks to Padraig Martyn’s goal and seven Colm Costello points. They also needed the added 20 minutes to overcome Foxford in the quarter-final.

Dunmore manager Carlos O’Gara has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Strokestown on Saturday is 12.30pm.

==

P.S. It’s a massive week for the school as they also play in the Connacht PPS Senior C Ladies Football Final on Thursday (9th February). Their opponents are Mayo’s Mount Saint Michael. Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre is 12pm.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR