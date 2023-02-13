FOOTBALL: Dunmore Community School 4-12 Ballinamore CS 1-7 (Connacht Senior C Final Report & Reaction)

Dunmore Community School added another title to their recent good form on Saturday (11th February) when they were crowned Mezzino Connacht Post Primary School Senior C football champions in Strokestown.

Colm Costello, Padráig Martyn, Niall and Robert Heneghan got the goals as they added this provincial crown, to the Senior D win in 2020 and two recent county titles.

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner reports

Afterwards, Ollie had a chat with Dunmore manager Carlos O’Gara

Dunmore will now meet the Munster champions in their All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday week (25th February).