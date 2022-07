FOOTBALL: Dublin’s Ger Brennan Previews Galway’s Big Championship Games This Weekend

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly was joined by former Dublin Minor footballer, Ger Brennan, as he previewed the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Championship Final between Galway and Mayo on Friday, July 8th.

Tickets for the match, which throws in at 7:15pm in Dr. Hyde Park, are available for purchase at www.gaa.ie/tickets/. The game is also LIVE! on Galway Bay FM.

Darren and Ger also discussed Galway’s upcoming All-Ireland senior football semi-final between Galway and Derry on Saturday (5.30pm, also LIVE! on Galway Bay FM).