FOOTBALL: Coláiste Bhaile Chláir vs Summerhill Sligo (Connacht PPS Senior A Final Preview with Maurice Sheridan)

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir contest their first ever Mezzino Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Final on Saturday (11th February) when they take on eight-time winners Summerhill College, Sligo.

It’s a repeat of their group stage clash when the Sligo school prevailed 3-7 to 1-11.

Both teams had very difficult semi-final assignments with Claregalway overcoming St. Colman’s, Claremorris after extra time to move within 60 minutes of claiming the Aonghus Murphy Cup.

Leading up to the game, Maurice Sheridan (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir joint manager along with Kieran Murphy), chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan on Saturday is 2pm.