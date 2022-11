Clifden are aiming for third time lucky on Saturday (3rd December) when they travel to face St. Ronan’s in the Connacht Junior Club Football Final.

After defeats to Killala (2006) and Ardnaree Shamrocks (2015), the west Galway club will hope to finally reach an All-Ireland series after wins this campaign against Carrigallen and Islandeady.

Manager Ray Hogan and selector Malachy Gorham have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Dr. Hyde Park on Saturday is 1.30pm.