After clinching a fourth Galway junior football title against Athenry three weeks ago, Naomh Feichin Clifden commence their provincial championship campaign this weekend.

They face newly crowned Leitrim winners Carrigallen on Sunday (13th November) in the Connacht junior quarter-final.

Leading up to the game, Clifden manager Ray Hogan has been giving his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 1pm and we’ll have live coverage on Galway Bay FM.