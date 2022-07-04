FOOTBALL: Claregalway Crowned Féile Champions

(courtesy of Claregalway GAA notes)

Our Under 15s, representing Galway took to the road on Saturday last for the All Ireland Féile in St Judes GAA club, Dublin. The lads were in great spirits heading off – excited for the day ahead!

A large travelling support followed the lads for the day. Our Under 12 squad, who were also in Dublin to play against St. Sylvesters, also lined the side-lines to watch the Under 15’s matches.

Our first match was against the hosts, St. Judes who had just beaten Naas in the opening match of the group. We won out on a score line of 4:10 to 0:05.

Following quickly after, Naas were the next challenge in the final group game. The lads started well and after a tough match won out 5:02 to 0:05

That win set up a Semi-Final against Ballyboden-St Endas. The lads won out against Ballyboden on a score line of 2:03 to 0:0 with two goals from Ronan Duggan giving us the edge!

A final fixture against Kerry’s Austin Stacks at 18:00 in Abbotstown was the last match of what had been to that point, an unforgettable day.

It was about to get better.

The final threw in slightly late but goals from Sean Duggan, Stephen Brennan and Cormac Feeney contributed to a brilliant win on a score line of 3:02 to 0:6.

Eanna Flaherty was named player of the match while joint captains Jamie King and Seán O’Callaghan lifted the trophy.

Later that evening, at around 22:00 in a time-honoured tradition our Under 15’s brought the cup over the bridge into Claregalway cheered on by their clubmates and a large support!

We’ve also won the All Ireland Feile in 2013 and to take home the trophy twice in less than ten years is a testament to the brilliant work that is happening throughout the club.

Thanks to our main sponsors Techron, Keanes Garden Centre and to all of our sponsors!