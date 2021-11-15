FOOTBALL: Claregalway Complete Minor Championship Double

Claregalway completed a rare Minor double on Saturday in Tuam Stadium when they were crowned A and B champions.

The B side began with a 2-13 to 1-5 victory over Oughterard. Shane Ó hEochagáin top scored with six points.

And then the A side got the better of Corofin by 2-12 to 2-9 with two Eanna Monaghan goals in a 30 second spell instrumental.

Kevin Dwyer reports from the A Final between Claregalway and Corofin.

Afterwards, Kevin chatted to winning manager Paul Concannon

Kevin also watched the B Final between Claregalway and Oughterard.