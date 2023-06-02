FOOTBALL: Cian Hernon & Rob Finnerty Start for Galway vs Westmeath

Padraic Joyce has made two changes to the Galway side that will face Westmeath in Round 2 of the All-Ireland Series on Saturday evening (June 3rd).

Dylan McHugh, who was forced off with an injury in the victory over Tyrone, is replaced by Cian Hernon, who is making his first championship start.

McHugh is not named in the matchday 26. The other change sees Rob Finnerty replace his clubmate, John Maher.

Finnerty is named at full forward with a number of resultant positional changes.

Peter Cooke moves back to midfield, partnering Paul Conroy, while Damien Comer moves to centre forward.

The other positive news sees Sean Mulkerrin named among the substitutes.

The Oileain Arann native suffered a serious knee injury in Sigerson action in January 2022 and has not featured since.

Billy Mannion is the other addition to the squad from the three-point victory over Tyrone in Round 1

Throw in TEG Cusack Park is at 5pm on Saturday with live commentary on Galway Bay FM.