13 September 2024

FOOTBALL CHAT on ‘Over The Line’ with Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins

In this one-off special on ‘Over The Line’ (Friday, 13th September 2024), Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins chatted all things Galway football.

What does Cian O’Neill’s departure mean for the Galway seniors and how will Padraic Joyce put his backroom team together ahead of 2025?  Is the scrapping of pre-season competitions a good or bad thing?  What does the impending lights in Pearse Stadium mean and the work continues in Tuam Stadium.

And we look ahead to the final round of group games in the Bon Secours Senior Football Championship.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

