FOOTBALL: Bon Secours League Finals Round-Up

Mountbellew/Moylough won the Division One Football league yesterday (Sunday, 22nd August) with a 3-10 to 0-12 victory over Killannin.

Patrick Kelly struck two goals for the north Galway outfit while Barry McHugh got the third major.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins got the views of the winning manager Val Daly.

Jonathan also spoke to Killannin boss Marvin Lee.

Photo (c) Mountbellew Moylough Facebook

Annaghdown beat Barna 1-17 to 0-11 in the Division 2 decider at Tuam Stadium on Sunday morning.

Conor Moloney scored the game’s only goal following a superb pass from Diarmuid Kilcommins.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer reports.

Finally, the opening game in Pearse Stadium who clinched the Division 3 crown with a 2-15 to 1-14 victory over Micheal Breathnach.

Gerard Mulreaney got the thoughts of winning manager Pat Fallon afterwards.