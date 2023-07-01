FOOTBALL: Bearna 0-6 Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-4 (Division 2 League Final Reaction with James Kennedy and David Donnellan)

Bearna won a first-ever senior title on Friday evening (30th June) following this two-point victory over neighbours Salthill/Knocknacarra.

Points from Jack Keady, Sean Fitzgerald, Ryan and Donal Folan along with two late points from Mark Boyle and Oisin Gormley were the difference, though they still needed Ryan and Cathal Foland to clear two late Salthill/Knocknacarra chances.

Afterwards, Bearna captain James Kennedy chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also caught up with Bearna manager David Donnellan.