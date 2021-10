Annaghdown have won the Junior A Football Championship following a 3-13 to 1-6 victory over Killannin today (25th October) at the Priarie.

Goals from Ian and Aidan Burke gave Annaghdown and they led 2-8 to 1-3 at half-time – Rory Joyce striking Killannin’s major.

Keith Greaney wrapped up the impressive result with Annaghdown’s third goal in the second half.

John Mulligan reports.

Afterwards, John caught up with Annaghdown’s winning manager Matt Duggan.