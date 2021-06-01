FOOTBALL: Allianz League – Now For The Real Pressure Contests

print

The shortened Allianz Football League Divisional series is over and now it’s on to the semi-finals and relegation play-offs, all of which will be played on the weekend after next.

==

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1: FOUR PRE-SEASON FAVOURITES REACH SEMI-FINALS

It’s Kerry v Tyrone and Dublin v Donegal in the semi-finals while the relegation play-offs feature Galway v Monaghan and Roscommon v Armagh. Kerry topped the southern group on scoring difference ahead of Dublin after both finished on five points while Donegal headed the northern section with a win and two draws, leaving them a point ahead of Tyrone and Armagh. Tyrone earned the semi-final slot, thanks to their win over Armagh in the head-to-head contest.

Roscommon and Armagh were promoted from Division 2 at the end of last seasons but one of them will drop back down after their relegation clash. Galway were last in Division 2 in 2017 while Monaghan haven’t been out of Division 1 since 2014.

==

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE SHORTS

*Of the 15 games played last weekend, five were home wins, seven were away wins and three games were drawn.

==

TOP SCORERS

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Cormac Costello (Dublin)….3-22 (2-1 pens, 0-9 frees)

David Clifford (Kerry)………..5-16 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees, 0-1 mark)

Paddy McBrearty (Donegal)…0-20 (0-8 frees, 0-1 mark)

Shane Walsh (Galway)………..0-19 (0-10 frees, 0-3 ‘45s’)

Paul Donaghy (Tyrone)……….0-15 (0-8 frees, 0-2 mark, 0-1 ‘45’)

Donie Smith (Roscommon)….0-15 (0-11 frees)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2021 – RESULTS AND FIXTURES

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

Round 1: Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-10; Dublin 1-22 Roscommon 0-16

Round 2: Dublin 4-9 Kerry 1-18; Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13.

Round 3: Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15; Kerry 2-15 Roscommon 1-12.



DIVISION 1 NORTH

Round 1: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16; Armagh 1-16 Monaghan 1-12.

Round 2: Donegal 1-20 Monaghan 4-11; Tyrone2-15 Armagh 2-10

Round 3: Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16; Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14.



==

PLAY-OFFS

June 13/14

Division 1 relegation play-offs: Monaghan v Galway (Sunday 13th June – 3.45 Clones); Armagh v Monaghan