FOOTBALL: Allianz Insurance Announced as New Sponsorship of the All-Ireland Senior Championship

Allianz Insurance have today (Tuesday, 14th February) announced that they have come on board as sponsors of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The three-year deal also sees Allianz become an Official Sponsor of the Camogie Association and Official Sponsor of the GAA Museum at Croke Park.

Today’s sponsorship announcement from Allianz comes off the back of the recent launch of the 31st year of the Allianz Leagues sponsorship with the GAA. With the Allianz Leagues now having a direct impact on qualification for the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, Allianz have never been so intrinsically linked to the Sam Maguire or Tailteann Cup.

Allianz is also delighted to expand their Gaelic Games sponsorship portfolio at a grassroots level, to now include the Camogie All-Ireland Post-Primary School Championships, Camán to Croker and the GAA Provincial Go Games in Croke Park, alongside their current sponsorship of Allianz Cumann na mBunscol.

On hand to support today’s announcement were GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship finalists and inter-county football stars Seán Kelly (Galway) and Sean O’Shea (Kerry) as well as Kilkenny Camogie player, Tiffanie Fitzgerald.

Speaking at today’s sponsorship launch, CEO of Allianz Insurance, Sean McGrath, said: “Allianz’s brand purpose has always been to secure our customers’ futures and give them the confidence to write their own story.

“With our sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship alongside the Allianz Leagues, we will continue to work alongside the GAA as we have done over the past 31 years in supporting communities across the country and the passions of our customers.

“We are delighted to celebrate our long-standing commitment to Gaelic Games and look forward to our future together”.

Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy, added: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Allianz Insurance as sponsor of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

“Over the past 30-plus years, we have built a wonderful partnership with Allianz through their sponsorship of the Allianz Leagues and we look forward to developing this relationship as they take on this new sponsorship.”

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Allianz Insurance as sponsor of our All-Ireland Post Primary School Championships and our highly anticipated Camán to Croker, which sees 64 clubs bring their U12 teams to play in Croke Park in August.

“We look forward to working with Allianz and bringing their extensive experience to our game”.