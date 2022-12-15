FOOTBALL: All-Ireland Winning Minors To Receive Medals this Sunday

The All-Ireland winning Galway minor footballers will be presented with their medals this Sunday (18th December) at the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa from 12pm.

In attendance will be previous All-Ireland winning captains, including Dunmore MacHales’ Brian Mahon who was the first from the county back in 1952, making this the 70th anniversary of that breakthrough win.

St. James’ Paul Conroy, captain in Galway’s last win in 2007, will present the medals.

Also, the Pa Burke & Pa Grealish awards will be restored, along with the 2022 Club Player Awards at minor, under 19, junior, intermediate and senior.

The Electric Ireland All-Star awards and Player of the Year Tomás Farthing are among the recipients.