FOOTBALL: All-Ireland Series Takes Centre Stage Following Weekend of Provincial Finals

Some of the game’s leading players in the company of GAA Director General Tom Ryan launched the 2022 GAA Football All-Ireland Series at Croke Park today, May 31st.

Following the completion of the four provincial football championships last weekend, representatives of defending All-Ireland champions Tyrone and the four 2022 provincial champions Kerry, Dublin, Galway and Derry were in Croke Park as the race for the Sam Maguire hots up in the weeks ahead.

In attendance were Michael McKernan (Tyrone), Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Niall Scully (Dublin), Shane Walsh (Galway) and Chrissy McKaigue (Derry).

Next weekend sees the first round of the qualifiers. Holders Tyrone must travel to take on their Ulster rivals Armagh, Cork host Louth, Monaghan travel to Mayo and Clare host Meath in four eagerly awaited ties involving teams eager for their shot at qualifier redemption.

The second round is scheduled for the following weekend and the quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of June 25/26.

In keeping with recent seasons, the two semi-finals will take place on back-to-back days at Croke Park on the weekend of July 9/10 with the Tailteann Cup final also scheduled for Saturday July 9.

The quarter-finals will be an open draw subject to avoidance of repeat pairings. This year’s semi-final draw pairs Connacht with Ulster and Leinster with Munster – or the teams that beat the provincial champions at the quarter-final stage.

GAA Director General Tom Ryan said: “2022 has already been an exciting year for Gaelic football and by extension the GAA with exciting provincial championships.

“Similarly, the inaugural Tailteann Cup is underway and has already provided counties with competitive games against teams of a similar standard on a pathway to Croke Park and a possible route back into the Sam Maguire championship next year.

“Tyrone’s run to the All-Ireland title last year captivated us all and they are the team to topple this year.

“I wish all of our players enjoyment and success in the weeks ahead – not least those here with us today – and I especially hope that our members and supporters look forward to returning in even larger numbers this year for the concluding stages of our championships.

“I wish to thank our sponsors in Supervalu, Eir and AIB for their support and for helping us to promote a competition which holds an iconic place in Irish sport, and I look forward to the colour and excitement that will build in the weeks to come.”

==

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Remaining fixtures

June 4/5

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round One

June 11/12

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round Two

June 25/26

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-finals

July 9/10

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-finals – Croke Park

July 24

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final – Croke Park