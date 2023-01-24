FOOTBALL: 2023 Senior and Intermediate Championship Structures Proposed

FOOTBALL

An official proposal for the structure to this year’s senior and intermediate football championships was agreed with delegates at last night’s meeting (Monday, 23rd January).

17 teams will compete at senior level comprising of two groups of six, and one of five. The top two teams from each advance to the quarter-finals, along with the best third placed side from a six-team group.

The other two third placed teams will enter a play-off for the other last-eight spot. The bottom two sides in each group will contest relegation, with two clubs demoted.

At intermediate, it remains four groups of four, but only the top team in each group go straight through to the quarter-finals.

There will be preliminary quarter-finals this year with the second and third placed sides cross-playing. The bottom team in each group contest relegation, with two going down.

These proposals will still need to be ratified by the CCC committee at the end of the month before they are officially confirmed.