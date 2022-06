The draw for the OCC Construction Galway Junior Football Championship has taken place with four groups of four.

Group 1 contains Annaghdown, Mountbellew/Moylough, Claregalway and Caherlistrane.

In Group 2, it’s Corofin, Menlough, Athenry and Ballinasloe.

Group 3 is made up of Clonbur, Carna-Caiseal, St. James and Clifden.

And finally, Fr. Griffin’s, Bearna, Renvyle and Salthill/Knocknacarra in Group 4.