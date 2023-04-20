FOOTBALL: 2022 All-Ireland Runners-Up Galway Begin 2023 Campaign against Roscommon

The pace quickens in the GAA Football provincial championships next weekend with semifinals in Connacht and Munster and quarter-finals in Leinster (4), and Ulster (2).

It marks the arrival into the championship of defending All-Ireland champions, Kerry, beaten finalists, Galway and Leinster champions, Dublin.

Kerry host Tipperary in the Munster semi-final in Killarney; Galway will be ‘away’ to Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final in Dr. Hyde Park while Dublin take on Laois in Portlaoise.

The ten games on the busy schedule as follows:

Connacht Semi-finals:

Saturday: Sligo v New York, Markievicz Park, 2.30PM.

Sunday: Roscommon v Galway, Dr. Hyde Park, 4.00PM.

Munster Semi-finals:

Saturday: Kerry v Tipperary, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4.00PM; Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic

Grounds, 7.00PM.

Leinster Quarter-finals:

Sunday: Westmeath v Louth, Pairc Tailteann, 2.00PM; Kildare v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen

Park, 2.30PM; Laois v Dublin, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 3.30PM; Offaly v Meath, Glenisk

O’Connor Park, 4.00PM

Ulster Quarter-finals:

Saturday: Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, 6.30PM

Sunday: Down v Donegal, Newry, 2.00PM

==

ROSCOMMON v GALWAY

They meet in the championship for a third successive year and for the eighth time (including a replay in 2016) in eight seasons.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins

Jonathan also caught up with Galway forward Shane Walsh

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2022: Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16 (Connacht final)

2021: Galway 2-11 Roscommon 0-12 (Connacht semi-final)

2019: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)

2018: Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6 (Connacht final)

2017: Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)

*Galway are having their first outing in the championship, having earlier reached the Division 1 final where they lost to Mayo.

*Roscommon beat Mayo by 2-8 to 0-10 in the Connacht quarter-final last Sunday week.

Diarmuid Murtagh (0-6) was their top scorer.

*Galway and Roscommon have met 66 times in the championship.

*Galway have won 39 to Roscommon’s 21, with six draws. The last draw was in the 2016

Connacht final – Galway won the replay.

*Galway are bidding to reach the Connacht final for an eighth successive year.

*Roscommon beat Galway by a point (0-9 to 0-8) in this year’s Allianz League clash Round 2 clash in Pearse Stadium in February. The low-scoring was in marked contrast to their Connacht final meeting at the same venue last year which Galway won by 2-19 to 2-16.

*The winners will play Sligo or New York in the Connacht final on May 7.

==

SLIGO v NEW YORK

They meet for a second successive year, with Sligo having won a Connacht quarter-final clash by four points (1-16 to 0-15) in Gaelic Park last year. It was New York’s first appearance in the Connacht championship since 2019. It was also the closest New York had come to Sligo, having lost their previous four games by margins of 8, 24, 18, 8 respectively.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2022: Sligo 1-16 New York 0-15 (Connacht quarter-final)

2017: Sligo 1-21 New York 1-13 (Connacht quarter-final)

2012: Sligo 3-21 New York 0-6 (Connacht quarter-final)

2007: Sligo 2-18 New York 1-3 (Connacht quarter-final)

2002: Sligo 1-19 New York 1-11 (Connacht quarter-final)

*This will be the sixth championship meeting between them, with Sligo having won the previous five.

*Both are having their second championship outing, Sligo beat London by 2-20 to 0-12 in

the Connacht quarter-final while New York beat Leitrim on penalties after the game finished level (0-15 each). It was their first win in the Connacht championship.

*New York are bidding to reach the Connacht final for the first time. Sligo were last there in

2015.

*The winners will play Galway or Roscommon in the Connacht final on May 7.

==

KERRY v TIPPERARY

They last met in the championship two years ago when Kerry won a Munster semi-final by 11 points.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2021: Kerry 1-19 Tipperary 1-8 (Munster semi-final)

2016: Kerry 3-17 Tipperary 2-10 (Munster final)

2015: Kerry 2-14 Tipperary 2-8 (Munster semi-final)

2013: Kerry 2-19 Tipperary 0-8 (Munster quarter-final)

2012: Kerry 0-16 Tipperary 0-10 (Munster quarter-final)

*Kerry have lost only one Munster championship game in the last ten seasons. That setback

was in 2020 when they lost the Munster semi-final to Cork by two points after extra-time.

*Kerry finished fifth in Division 1 this season, winning three and losing four games.

*Tipperary were relegated from Division 3this year after drawing one and losing six of seven games.

*Tipperary are seeking their first championship victory over Kerry since 1928 when they won a Munster semi-final clash by 1-7 to 2-3.

*The winners will play Clare or Limerick in the Munster final.

==

LIMERICK v CLARE

They meet in the championship for a second successive year – Limerick won last year in

dramatic circumstances, edging out their neighbours on a penalty shoot-out after the sides

finished level in extra-time in the Munster quarter-final.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2022: Limerick 2-16 Clare 1-19 aet (Limerick won 4-1 on penalties) Munster quarterfinal

2018: Clare 1-23 Limerick 0-14 (Munster quarter-final)

2017: Clare 1-13 Limerick 1-12 (Munster quarter-final)

2016: Clare 0-16 Limerick 0-13 (Munster quarter-final)

2015: Clare 0-15 Limerick 0-13 (Munster quarter-final)

*Limerick are having their first outing in this year’s championship while Clare beat Cork by

a point in the quarter-final in what was their first win over the Rebels in the championships

since 1997.

*Both were relegated from Division 2 this year. Clare won two and lost five of their seven

games; Limerick drew one and lost six. They met in Round 7 when Clare won by 2-18 to 0-9.

*Clare are bidding to reach the Munster final for the first time since 2012. Limerick were

there last year and are now bidding to reach successive finals for the first time since 2009/2010.

*The winners will play Kerry or Tipperary in the Munster final.

==

DUBLIN v LAOIS

Laois are seeking their first championship win over Dublin since 2003 (Leinster semi-final), which was also the last time they won the Leinster title.

Dublin have beaten them nine times since then, the most recent coming two years ago in

the Leinster semi-final.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2020: Dublin 2-23 Laois 0-7 (Leinster semi-final)

2018: Dublin 1-25 Laois 0-10 (Leinster final)

2016: Dublin 2-21 Laois 2-10 (Leinster quarter-final)

2014: Dublin 2-21 Laois 0-16 (Leinster quarter-final)

2012: Dublin 1-11 Laois 0-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

*Dublin are heading their first championship outing of the season having earlier won the

Division 2 title after winning seven and losing one of eight games.

*Laois, who finished third in Division 4, beat Wexford by 2-17 to 2-13 in the Leinster first

round last Sunday week. Mark Barry top-scored on 2-4.

*Dublin have beaten Laois by an average of 15.5 points in their last four championship

meetings.

*This will be the 36th championship meeting between the counties with Dublin winning 28 to Laois’ five, while two were drawn in the previous 35. The Laois wins came in 2003 (0-16 to 0-14 Leinster semi-final) 1981 (2-9 to 0-11 Leinster semi-final), 1971 (3-8 to 0-13 Leinster quarter-final), 1946 (Laois 1-3 Dublin 0-5 Leinster first round), 1929 (Laois 5-5 Dublin 3-10 Leinster semi-final).

*The last time Dublin failed to reach the Leinster semi-final was in 2004 when they lost to

Westmeath in the quarter-final. Laois last reached the Leinster semi-final in 2020.

*The winners will play Kildare or Wicklow in the Leinster semi-final on April 30.

==

MEATH v OFFALY

They last met in the Leinster championship in 2019 when Meath won a first-round game by 1-13 to 0-14 in Pairc Tailteann.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2019: Meath 1-13 Offaly 0-14 (Leinster first round)

2010: Meath 1-20 Offaly 2-7 (Leinster first round)

2000: Offaly 0-13 Meath 0-9 (Leinster quarter-final)

1999: Meath 1-13 Offaly 0-9 (Leinster semi-final)

1998: Meath 3-10 Offaly 0-7 (Leinster quarter-final)

*Meath are having their first championship outing of 2023, having finished sixth in Division

2 (two wins, one draw, four defeats).

*Offaly, who finished fifth in Division 3, beat Longford 1-12 to 1-11 in the Leinster first

round last Sunday week. Peter Cunningham was Offaly’s top scorer on 1-1.

*Colm O’Rourke is facing into his first championship game as Meath manager 47 years after making his senior championship debut as a player. That was against Wicklow in the Leinster first round, played in Croke Park in May 1976. He scored three points in Meath’s 2-13 to 1-10 win in Croke Park.

*Offaly are bidding to reach the Leinster semi-final for the first time since 2007.

*The winners will play Louth or Westmeath in the Leinster semi-final.

==

LOUTH v WESTMEATH

They meet in the Leinster championship for the first time in eight years, with Westmeath having won the last clash by seven points in the Leinster first round in 2015.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2015: Westmeath 3-14 Louth 0-16 (Leinster first round)

2014: Louth 1-14 Westmeath 1-9 (Leinster 1st round)

2012: Westmeath 1-15 Louth 0-12 (Round 1 qualifier)

2012: Louth 2-9 Westmeath 0-14 (Leinster 1st round)

2010: Louth 1-15 Westmeath 2-10 (Leinster semi-final)

*Both sides are having their first outing of the 2023 championship. Louth finished third in Division 2 (four wins, three defeats) while Westmeath finished fourth in Division 3 (four wins, three defeats).

*Westmeath are bidding to reach the Leinster semi-final for a third successive year; Louth were last there in 2010.

*The winners will play Meath or Offaly in the Leinster semi-final on April 30.

==

KILDARE v WICKLOW

They meet in the Leinster championship for the first time since 2019 when Kildare won a first round game by two points.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2019: Kildare 0-15 Wicklow 1-10 (Leinster first round)

2011: Kildare 0-12 Wicklow 0-5 (Leinster first round)

2009: Kildare 1-16 Wicklow2-9 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2008: Wicklow 0-13 Kildare 0-9 (Leinster first round)

2005: Kildare 1-17 Wicklow 2-12 (Leinster first round)

*Kildare are having their first outing in this year’s championship, having finished fifth in Division 2 (three wins, four defeats).

*Wicklow (Division 4 runners-up) beat Carlow in the Leinster first round (2-12 to 0-10) on

the weekend before last. Eoin Darcy was their top scorer on 1-2.

*Wicklow’s last win over Kildare in the Leinster championship was in the 2008 first round.

*The winners will play Dublin or Laois in the Leinster semi-final on April 30.

==

DONEGAL v DOWN

They last met in the championship two years ago when Donegal won a preliminary round game by 16 points. Down last beat Donegal in the Ulster championship in 2010.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2021: Donegal 2-25 Down 1-12 (Ulster preliminary round)

2018: Donegal 2-22 Down 1-12 (Ulster semi-final)

2013: Donegal 0-12 Down 0-9 (Ulster semi-final)

2012: Donegal 2-18 Down 0-13 (Ulster final)

2010: Down 1-15 Donegal 2-10 (Ulster quarter-final) after extra-time

*Donegal haven’t lost their first championship game of the season since 2010 when Down beat them by 1-15 to 2-10 after extra-time in an Ulster quarter-final in Ballybofey. Since then Donegal have won twelve times, beating Tyrone three times, Fermanagh (2), Cavan (2), Antrim (2), Down (1), Derry (1), Armagh (1).

*Donegal were relegated from Division 1 this year after losing five, drawing one and winning one of their seven games.

*Down finished third in Division 3, winning five and losing two of seven games.

*The winners play Armagh or Cavan in the Ulster semi-final.

==

CAVAN v ARMAGH

This is their first championship meeting since 2019 when it took a replay to separate them in the Ulster semi-final after they drew in extra-time in the quarter-final.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

2019: Cavan 0-23 Armagh 0-17 (Ulster semi-final replay)

2019: Cavan 0-17 Armagh 1-14 aet (Ulster semi-final)

2016: Cavan 2-16 Armagh 0-14 (Ulster quarter-final)

2014: Armagh 1-12 Cavan 0-9 (Ulster quarter-final)

*Armagh were relegated from Division 1 this year after winning two, drawing one and losing four of seven games. Cavan were promoted from Division 3 as champions after winning six of eight games.

*Kieran McGeeney is in his ninth season as Armagh manager. In the last eight seasons, they lost their opening games in the Ulster championship in 2015-16-17-18-2022 and won in 2019-20-21.

*The winners will play Down or Donegal in the semi-final.

==

GAA FOOTBALL PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023

CONNACHT

Quarter-finals: April 8: Sligo 2-20 London 0-12, McGovern Park Ruislip; New York 0-15 Leitrim 0-15 (New York win 2-0 on penalties), Gaelic Park; April 9: Roscommon 2-8 Mayo 0-10, Mac Hale Park.

Semi-finals: April 22: Sligo v New York; April 23: Galway v Roscommon, Dr. Hyde Park.

Final: May 7

MUNSTER

Quarter-finals: April 9: Tipperary 3-9 Waterford 1-11, Semple Stadium; Clare 0-14 Cork 0-

13, Ennis.

Semi-finals: April 22: Kerry v Tipperary, Fitzgerald Stadium; Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic

Grounds.

Final: May 7.

LEINSTER

First Round: April 9: Wicklow 2-12 Carlow 0-10, Aughrim; Offaly 1-12 Longford 1-11 Pearse

Park; Laois 2-17 Wexford 2-13, O’Moore Park.

Quarter-finals: April 23: Kildare v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park; Dublin v Laois, Portlaoise; Offaly v Meath, O’Connor Park; Louth v Westmeath, Pairc Tailteann.

Semi-finals: April 30: Dublin/Laois v Wicklow/Kildare, Croke Park; Offaly/Meath v Louth/

Westmeath, Croke Park.

Final: May 14, Croke Park.

ULSTER

Preliminary Round: April 8: Armagh 0-20 Antrim 1-8, Athletic Grounds.

Quarter-finals: April 15: Derry 3-17 Fermanagh 2-8, Brewster Park; April 16: Monaghan 2-

17 Tyrone 1-18, Omagh; April 22: Cavan v Armagh; April 23: Down v Donegal, Newry.

Semi-finals: April 29: Derry v Monaghan; April 30: Down/Donegal v Cavan/Armagh.

Final: May 14

==

All-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

GROUP PHASE

Round 1: May 20/21 and May 27/28

Round 2: June 3 /4

Round 3: June 17/18

KNOCK-OUT STAGES

June 24/25: Preliminary quarter-finals

July 1/ 2: Quarter-finals

July 15/16: Semi-finals

July 30: Final