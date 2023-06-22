FOOTBALL: 2,000 Descend on Connacht for John West Féile Peile na nÓg National Finals

Eighty-four club sides, including teams from the US, Europe and UK will compete in the John West Féile Peile na nÓg (Gaelic football and ladies’ football) National Finals 2023 across 10 venues in Connacht on Saturday, July 1.

What has grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe will see 2,000 Gaelic footballers descend on the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence at Bekan, County Mayo as well as MacHale Park, Castlebar and Castlebar Mitchells.

Matches will also be played at Páirc Seán McDiarmada and Kiltoghert in Co Leitrim; Tuam, Claregalway and Clonberne in Co Galway and Castlerea and Tubbercurry in counties Roscommon and Sligo.

Meanwhile, 136 teams, comprising 3,000 players, will take part in John West Féile na nGael regional finals taking place at 17 venues across Ireland for teams outside the top division on the same day.

Throughout its eight-year sponsorship of Féile, John West has focused on the importance of natural nutrition in fuelling young athletes, whilst encouraging children to participate in Gaelic games.

The company earlier this year announced an extension of its Féile sponsorship until 2025.

“John West is passionate about promoting easy and tasty natural nutrition and the company engages with Irish families through Féile,” said John West Ireland Head of Marketing, Anne-Claire Monde.

“The competition brings together not only thousands of under-15 hurlers, camogie players and Gaelic footballers, but also their families and supporters in celebration of the GAA’s community ethos.

“John West has launched a nationwide campaign focusing on its ‘No Drain’ products – naturally high in protein and vitamin D to support muscle health.

“Developed in partnership with expert dieticians who are key opinion leaders in the nutrition field, our high-quality natural protein products help optimise the physical growth and development of young players.

“Our ‘Eat Strong Go Strong’ strength and resilience through natural nutrition message is part of a campaign to build awareness among young athletes of how and when to refuel, particularly before and after matches and training.

“Protein is essential to the formation, growth and repair of muscle tissue. A serving of 15-25g of high-quality protein is recommended within three hours of exercise to ensure maximum benefit.

“At John West, we are passionate about establishing good nutritional habits among teenagers. Féile gives us the opportunity to highlight the importance of eating good quality natural protein and vitamin D to support an active lifestyle.”

Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy, said John West Féile is an integral part of the GAA calendar.

“It nurtures an enthusiasm for our games, where friendships and memories are made,” he said.

“Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peile na nÓg, and I look forward to seeing this tradition continue this year.

“Our thanks to John West for their support in the promotion of this competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2023.”

Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, highlighted John West Féile’s emphasis on fun, friendship and participation.

“Players will make new friends and reconnect with old friends. John West Féile will once again provide young players with lifelong memories.”