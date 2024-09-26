Flooring Porter lands the Guinness Kerry National in spectacular fashion

The Galway owned two-time Cheltenham Stayer’s Hurdle champion Flooring Porter left all his rivals for dead in Listowel yesterday as the Gavin Cromwell trained 10-year-old cruised home to win the Guinness Kerry National under Jockey’s Championship joint-leader Keith Donoghue. Syndicate owners Kerrill Creavan, Ned Hogarty, Alan and Tommy Sweeney could scarcely believe the ease with which Flooring Porter galloped the field into submission, and trainer Gavin Cromwell told Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh he was very impressed with his mount who could end up in the Aintree Grand National…