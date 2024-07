Fixtures for Football League Divisional Finals Confirmed

The fixtures for the weekend’s Football Divisional Finals have been announced. The Division One Final between Tuam Stars and Corofin will be played on Friday evening in Tuam Stadium at 7.30. The Division Two Final is fixed for Pearse Stadium on Saturday evening between Oughterard and Salthill/Knocknacarra with throw in at 6.45pm.

Division’s 3A and 3B will see their finals in Ros Muc and Pearse Stadium on Saturday. Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and Micheal Breathnach will face off in the 3A Final in Rosmuc at 6.15 while Clifden and Dunmore MacHales will meet in the 3B decider in Pearse Stadium at 5.

In Divisions 4A and 4B, the finals are fixed for Tuam Stadium. Menlough and Killererin play the Division 4A Final on Saturday at 6.30 while on Sunday at 12 noon, Tuam Stars takes on st Michaels in the 4B Final.

Finally, The West and North Board Division 4B league-Shield Finals are both on Saturday. Athenry host Padraig Pearses in the North Final at 4pm with Renvyle and Bearna taking on each other in the West Final in Letterfrack at 7pm.

Division 1 Football League Final

Fri, 05 Jul, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:30

Division 2 Football League Final

Sat, 06 Jul, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45

Division 3A Football League Final

Sat, 06 Jul, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Michéal Breathnach 18:15

Division 3B Football League Final

Sat, 06 Jul, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Clifden V Dunmore MacHales 17:00

Division 4A Football League Final

Sat, 06 Jul, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Menlough V Killererin 18:30

Division 4B Football League Final

Sun, 07 Jul, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Tuam Stars V St Michael’s 12:00

Division 4B Football League-Shield Finals

Sat, 06 Jul, Venue: Letterfrack, (West Final), Renvyle V Barna 19:00,

Sat, 06 Jul, Venue: Athenry, (North Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Padraig Pearses 16:00