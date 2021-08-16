Fixtures confirmed for Women’s Senior Rugby Interprovincials

print

Fixtures have been confirmed for the 2021 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship with the competition set to be televised for the first time.

All six games will be broadcast free-to-air on TG4 while the three Ulster Rugby matches will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

Round 3 of the competition will now take place as an exciting double header at Energia Park to ensure a televised audience for the province who’ll be lifting the trophy in 2021.

Connacht will open their campaign at home to Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday the 28th of August kicking off at 2.30 with their second game on the following Saturday the 4th of September away to Munster at Musgrave Park at 7.30pm.

The final round of fixtures will see both games at Energia Park in Donnybrook and Connacht will take on Ulster in the first of the two games at 5pm followed by Leinster and Munster at 7.30pm